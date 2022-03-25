Suspended trainer Baffert transfers four horses

LOS ANGELES: Trainer Bob Baffert has transferred four horses including potential Kentucky Derby contenders to other trainers following a suspension that will keep him out of this year's race at Churchill Downs.

Racing stewards last month nullified Baffert-trained horse Medina Spirit's victory in the 2021 Kentucky Derby due to the presence of a banned drug in his system and handed the Hall of Fame trainer a 90-day suspension and fine of US$7,500.

"Messier, Doppelganger, McLaren Vale, and Blackadder are some of racing's most exciting colts this year, and we are grateful for Bob's outstanding training effort with them," said Tom Ryan of SF Racing LLC, which owns the horses.

"We salute Bob for making the tough but necessary decision that will allow them to prove themselves as top talents in racing this year."

Baffert, one of the world's best known trainers, said the most important thing was that the horses are able to compete.

"I encouraged the owners to move them, not only because it is best for these horses and their future in racing but also for fans of the sport who are excited to watch them run," Baffert said in a statement.

Medina Spirit's win last year earned Baffert a record seventh victory at the prestigious event until a post-race sample found betamethasone, a corticosteroid.

Baffert has said that Medina Spirit was treated with a topical betamethasone valerate, not an injection, which he argues is allowed.

His request for a stay of his suspension was denied this month.

The Kentucky Derby, the first of three races in the Triple Crown series, will be held on May 7.