Suwon's Ji out to dethrone Korea women's champions Incheon

After calling time on her Chelsea career earlier this month, Ji So-yun is determined to replicate her success back home in South Korea with new side Suwon FC Women, and the midfielder has league champions Incheon Red Angels in the crosshairs.

Ji, 31, left Chelsea at the conclusion of the Women's Super League (WSL) season after a trophy-laden stint that saw her win six WSL titles, four Women's FA Cups, two Women's League Cup and a Community Shield.

On Tuesday she joined Suwon, who have won South Korea's WK League once, in 2010.

Incheon have been the most dominant team in the league since its inception in 2009, claiming their ninth straight league title in the 2021 season.

"Incheon have been dominant, but I think things will change a bit. That's what I am here for," Ji told reporters. "If we can be competitive against Incheon, I think it will make the league more interesting.

"My primary goal this year is to make adjustments to Korea as quickly as possible. I want to get on the same page with my team mates.

"I haven't played with Korean team mates since I was 20 years old (as a university student). I have a lot of friends at Incheon, but they will now be enemies. It's going to be fun."

Suwon are fourth on 18 points from 11 games, eight behind leaders Incheon. The 2022 season will conclude in October.