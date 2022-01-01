4 Indonesian footballers breached controlled itinerary for Suzuki Cup in Singapore, will not play second-leg final

SINGAPORE: Four Indonesian footballers in Singapore for the AFF Suzuki Cup were found to have breached their controlled itinerary and have been barred from participating in the second-leg final on Saturday night (Jan 1).

The four players are Elkan William Tio Baggott, Victor Chukwuekezie Igbonefo, Rizky Ridho Ramadhani and Rizky Dwi Febrianto, said Sport Singapore (SportSG) in a media statement. Defender Elkan Baggott was served a quarantine order in Singapore last month after being identified as a close contact of an Omicron case on his flight.

All 10 participating teams and match officials are placed on a controlled itinerary for the entire duration of the Suzuki Cup.

They can only move between their assigned hotels, training venues and competition venues, and are not allowed to travel anywhere or take part in activities beyond the itinerary.

"The controlled itinerary is a critical part of the safe management measures to protect the health of participating players, match officials and the wider community during the Suzuki Cup 2020," said SportSG.

The four Indonesian national team players were found to have left their hotel on one evening for up to two hours, said the agency.

"Investigations began immediately and the AFF Disciplinary Committee was convened," said SportSG, adding that it was decided on Friday that the four players had breached the rules and will not participate in the match on Saturday.

Indonesia is scheduled to face off with Thailand for the championship at 8.30pm local time.