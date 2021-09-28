Football: Singapore to host upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup from Dec 5

SINGAPORE: Singapore will host the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup, which is set to take place between Dec 5 and Jan 1, 2022, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Facebook on Tuesday (Sep 28).

Singapore co-hosted the group stages of the tournament in 2014. Further details on the upcoming tournament and how it will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic have yet to be announced.

Initially set to be held last year, the Suzuki Cup was pushed back to April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later rescheduled for a second time.

The Lions will face Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and the winner of a qualification round clash – Brunei or Timor-Leste – in Group A of the tournament, after the groups were drawn on Tuesday last week.

The draw was conducted virtually for the first time in the tournament's history due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the last edition of the tournament in 2018, the Lions were knocked out in the group stages. Despite wins over Indonesia and Timor-Leste, Singapore fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Philippines and were beaten 3-0 by Thailand.

The Lions finished third in the group with six points, with the top two nations progressing.

While Singapore has won the regional tournament four times, the last time the Lions emerged victorious was in 2012 under coach Raddy Avramovic.