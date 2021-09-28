Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: Singapore to host upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup from Dec 5
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: Singapore to host upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup from Dec 5

Football: Singapore to host upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup from Dec 5

Ikhsan Fandi celebrates scoring a goal against Timor Leste in an AFF Suzuki Cup match in 2018. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
28 Sep 2021 07:15PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2021 07:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Singapore will host the upcoming AFF Suzuki Cup, which is set to take place between Dec 5 and Jan 1, 2022, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced on Facebook on Tuesday (Sep 28).

Singapore co-hosted the group stages of the tournament in 2014. Further details on the upcoming tournament and how it will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic have yet to be announced.

Initially set to be held last year, the Suzuki Cup was pushed back to April this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was later rescheduled for a second time.

The Lions will face Thailand, Myanmar, the Philippines and the winner of a qualification round clash – Brunei or Timor-Leste – in Group A of the tournament, after the groups were drawn on Tuesday last week.

The draw was conducted virtually for the first time in the tournament's history due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In the last edition of the tournament in 2018, the Lions were knocked out in the group stages. Despite wins over Indonesia and Timor-Leste, Singapore fell to a 1-0 defeat to the Philippines and were beaten 3-0 by Thailand.

The Lions finished third in the group with six points, with the top two nations progressing.

While Singapore has won the regional tournament four times, the last time the Lions emerged victorious was in 2012 under coach Raddy Avramovic.

Source: CNA/mt

Related Topics

soccer

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us