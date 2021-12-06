In pictures: Suzuki Cup kicks off with more than 7,500 spectators, the largest in-person gathering since COVID-19 pandemic began

SINGAPORE: The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Suzuki Cup 2020 kicked off the tournament on Sunday (Dec 5) with double-header matches at the National Stadium and 7,588 spectators in attendance for the Singapore versus Myanmar game, the largest in-person gathering for any event in Singapore since the pandemic began.

The last edition of the AFF Championship in 2018 saw about 750,000 fans turn up for the 26 games played in multiple cities across ASEAN, but the following installation of the biennial football competition was postponed last year due to the pandemic.