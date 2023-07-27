Svitolina, Andreescu get Washington Open wild cards

Former Ukrainian world number three Elina Svitolina and 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu have been handed wildcards to compete in the Washington Open later this month, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Svitolina, ranked 27th, reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon earlier this month just nine months after giving birth to daughter Skai.

Canadian Andreescu, 23, reached the third round at the grasscourt Grand Slam.

American Sofia Kenin, who won the Australian Open in 2020, is the other wildcard entry alongside compatriot Danielle Collins.

Former world number four Kei Nishikori, Frenchman Gael Monfils and South African Kevin Anderson were given wildcards into the men's draw.

The Washington Open will be held from July 31-Aug. 6.