Svitolina, Andreescu get Washington Open wild cards
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2023 Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action during her first round match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2023 Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina reacts during her semi final match against Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo
27 Jul 2023 01:18AM
Former Ukrainian world number three Elina Svitolina and 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu have been handed wildcards to compete in the Washington Open later this month, the organisers said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Svitolina, ranked 27th, reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon earlier this month just nine months after giving birth to daughter Skai.

Canadian Andreescu, 23, reached the third round at the grasscourt Grand Slam.

American Sofia Kenin, who won the Australian Open in 2020, is the other wildcard entry alongside compatriot Danielle Collins.

Former world number four Kei Nishikori, Frenchman Gael Monfils and South African Kevin Anderson were given wildcards into the men's draw.

The Washington Open will be held from July 31-Aug. 6.

Source: Reuters

