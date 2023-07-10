Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Svitolina comes out on top in battle-of-the-mums with Azarenka
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Svitolina comes out on top in battle-of-the-mums with Azarenka

Svitolina comes out on top in battle-of-the-mums with Azarenka
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2023 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka REUTERS/Toby Melville
Svitolina comes out on top in battle-of-the-mums with Azarenka
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2023 Belarus' Victoria Azarenka gestures after losing her fourth round match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Svitolina comes out on top in battle-of-the-mums with Azarenka
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 9, 2023 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
10 Jul 2023 04:04AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : It turned out to be the mother of all battles and Victoria Azarenka produced some telling blows in an electrifying contest but in the end she lacked the chutzpah to prevent Elina Svitolina securing a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Sunday's 2-6 6-4 7-6(11-9) win handed the Ukrainian wildcard a first win over Azarenka in a battle between the last two mums left standing out of the six who started in the singles draw as she snapped a five-match losing run against the Belarusian 19th seed.

After soaking up all the tension for close to three hours, world number 76 Svitolina finally toppled Azarenka with an ace on her second match point and promptly collapsed onto her back in her moment of triumph.

She will next face world number one Iga Swiatek for a place in the semi-finals.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.