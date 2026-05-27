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Svitolina dismantles Quevedo to reach French Open third round
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Svitolina dismantles Quevedo to reach French Open third round

Svitolina dismantles Quevedo to reach French Open third round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2026 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her second round match against Spain's Kaitlin Quevedo REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Svitolina dismantles Quevedo to reach French Open third round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2026 Spain's Kaitlin Quevedo in action during her second round match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Svitolina dismantles Quevedo to reach French Open third round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2026 Spain's Kaitlin Quevedo in action during her second round match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Svitolina dismantles Quevedo to reach French Open third round
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2026 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina shakes hands with Spain's Kaitlin Quevedo after winning her second round match REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
27 May 2026 09:43PM
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PARIS, May 27 : Ukraine's Elina Svitolina reached the third round of the French Open by dismantling Kaitlin Quevedo of Spain 6-0 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier on Wednesday.

• Seventh seed Svitolina will face Germany's Tamara Korpatsch for a place in the last 16.

• Svitolina powered through the first set and held firm in second, prevailing on her second match point.

• She survived a major scare in her opening round.

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• The 31-year-old has reached the quarter-finals five times at Roland Garros.

• The French Open remains the only Grand Slam where she has never gone past the last eight.

Source: Reuters
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