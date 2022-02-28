Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Russia COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

Sport

Svitolina to donate prize money to help Ukraine's military, relief efforts - Reuters News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Ukraine invasion Omicron Russia COVID-19 China Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Svitolina to donate prize money to help Ukraine's military, relief efforts - Reuters News

Svitolina to donate prize money to help Ukraine's military, relief efforts - Reuters News

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2022 Belarus' Victoria Azarenka celebrates winning her third round match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina REUTERS/Morgan Sette

28 Feb 2022 10:56AM (Updated: 28 Feb 2022 10:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Feb 28 : Elina Svitolina said she will donate her prize money from WTA tournaments to Ukraine's military and to help with humanitarian efforts following Russia's invasion of her country last week.

The world number 15 told Eurosport her family and friends in Ukraine were defending the country and that she wanted to help.

"Really until the very last moment we did not believe that this war would actually start and then everything just happened at night ... Everyone is terrified, everyone is heartbroken," she said.

"My family is there. Lots of my friends who didn't leave the country are there. They're fighting for their life, some of them are fighting for our country. It takes a lot of courage and it's unbelievable that some people took weapons in their hands and went to fight for our land.

"The most painful thing I would say is I feel completely useless because I want to help them. I want to do something for them. Some of my friends are without electricity, without water, without food. They're really struggling."

Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since the beginning of Russia's invasion. It also said that 1,684 people, including 116 children, had been wounded.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

Svitolina, who is competing in Monterrey this week ahead of tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami in the United States, said she had endured a tough time mentally but acknowledged that what people were going through back home was worse.

"So I decided the prize money from my upcoming tournaments here in Mexico and in the States will go to the Ukrainian Army and to humanitarian needs," Svitolina said.

"So like this, I can help my country. And this, I think is the right thing to do at the moment. And I want to do something and to help my country."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(( Shrivathsa.Sridhar [at] thomsonreuters.com ;))

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us