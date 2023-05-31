Logo
Sport

Svitolina fights back to reach French Open third round
Sport

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina has reached the third round on her first Grand Slam appearance in over a year. (Photo: AFP/Anne-Christine POUJOULAT)

31 May 2023 07:39PM
PARIS: Elina Svitolina battled back from a set and a break down to beat Storm Hunter and reach the third round at the French Open on Wednesday (May 31), just 12 hours after her husband Gael Monfils' late-night escape act.

Ukrainian Svitolina, playing at a Grand Slam event for the first time since the 2022 Australian Open, downed qualifier Hunter 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Court Simonne Mathieu.

The 28-year-old only recently returned to the WTA Tour from maternity leave, having also previously taken a break citing health problems and mental exhaustion following Russia's invasion of her home country.

The former world number three dropped the opening set and was then broken in the third game of the second.

But Svitolina found her form, breaking 204th-ranked Hunter six times in the rest of the match to power to victory.

The three-time French Open quarter-finalist will next face either fifth seed Caroline Garcia or Russian Anna Blinkova, in what would be a repeat of last week's Strasbourg final won by Svitolina.

Home favourite Monfils claimed his first win in nine months in a five-set first-round thriller against Sebastian Baez which finished after midnight in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Source: AFP/ga

