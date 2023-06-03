Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Svitolina gets past Blinkova to stay on track at French Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Svitolina gets past Blinkova to stay on track at French Open

Svitolina gets past Blinkova to stay on track at French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2023 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her third round match against Russia's Anna Blinkova REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Svitolina gets past Blinkova to stay on track at French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2023 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her third round match against Russia's Anna Blinkova REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Svitolina gets past Blinkova to stay on track at French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2023 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her third round match against Russia's Anna Blinkova REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Svitolina gets past Blinkova to stay on track at French Open
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2023 Russia's Anna Blinkova in action during her third round match against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
03 Jun 2023 12:00AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Former French Open quarter-finalist Elina Svitolina moved into the Roland Garros fourth round with a determined performance to stave off giant-killing Russian Anna Blinkova and claim a 2-6 6-2 7-5 victory on Friday.

Svitolina returned to the WTA Tour at the Charleston Open in April following the birth of her daughter Skai with husband and fellow tennis player Gael Monfils and bagged her first title in two years by beating Blinkova in last week's Strasbourg final.

The former world number three, playing in the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2022 Australian Open, was staring at defeat after dropping the first set tamely but hit back to level the match and broke early in the decider.

Blinkova had stunned fifth seed Caroline Garcia in the last round and the 24-year-old refused to surrender as she clawed her way back from 1-3 and went toe-to-toe with Svitolina until 5-5 before the Ukrainian sealed the win with a superb backhand pass.

Up next for Svitolina is another Russian - last year's semi-finalist Daria Kasatkina - who beat Peyton Stearns.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.