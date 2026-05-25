Logo
Logo

Sport

Svitolina huffs and puffs into French Open round two
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Svitolina huffs and puffs into French Open round two

Svitolina huffs and puffs into French Open round two
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2026 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her first round match against Hungary's Anna Bondar REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Svitolina huffs and puffs into French Open round two
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2026 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her first round match against Hungary's Anna Bondar REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Svitolina huffs and puffs into French Open round two
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2026 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during her first round match against Hungary's Anna Bondar REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Svitolina huffs and puffs into French Open round two
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2026 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after winning her first round match against Hungary's Anna Bondar REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Svitolina huffs and puffs into French Open round two
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 25, 2026 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after winning her first round match against Hungary's Anna Bondar REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
25 May 2026 11:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS, May 25 : Elina Svitolina survived a major scare to reach the second round of the French Open, having to come from behind to labour past unheralded Anna Bondar 3-6 6-1 7-6 (10-8) on Monday.

A month after she was knocked out of the Madrid Open in straight sets by the Hungarian, Ukrainian seventh seed Svitolina could not find her range on the Suzanne Lenglen Court, falling apart in the opening set after cancelling out an early break.

Svitolina, however, bounced back in the second but it was not as easy as the 6-1 scoreline suggested.

The 31-year-old fell 3-1 behind in the decider but clawed her way back and broke decisively for 4-3.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Serving for the match at 5-4, she was broken to love, losing eight points in a row to find herself trailing 6-5.

She held serve to force a super tiebreak, during which her opponent eventually unravelled.

“Definitely the support of you guys has been unbelievable, this kind of battle is never easy. It was an amazing match, I’m pleased with my performance,” said Rome champion Svitolina, who has now played four consecutive three-set matches.

“A first round like this puts you right on track. Mental strength took me over the line, as well as my physical condition.”

Svitolina is expected to sit in the Philippe Chatrier Court stands later on Monday when her husband, Gael Monfils, starts his final French Open campaign against fellow Frenchman Hugo Gaston.

“I will tell him to enjoy it. He always brings the best show,” she said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement