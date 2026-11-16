Svitolina to return to Ukraine, vows continued support for war-hit homeland

INDIAN WELLS, California, Nov 15 : Elina Svitolina said she would return to Ukraine next week after finishing runner-up at the WTA Finals on Sunday, pledging to continue supporting her country through donations, her foundation and the platform she has built in tennis.

The Ukrainian lost 7-5 6-3 to Russia's Mirra Andreeva in the season-ending championship match at Indian Wells, but said the support she receives from home remains a powerful source of motivation during Russia's war in Ukraine.

"It's been almost five years. I've always been supportive of the army and the soldiers," Svitolina told reporters.

"They always support me by watching the matches, and I have lots of friends that are serving the country."

Svitolina, the world number six, said sport could offer people a release from the strain and uncertainty of daily life during wartime.

"For me it's all about the spirit, the spirit of the people," she said. "I'm very happy that I can bring a little happiness to the people of Ukraine.

"Sports in general, and in Ukraine especially, really unite people for one goal, to win."

Svitolina said she had donated more than $1 million over the past five years to foundations, humanitarian assistance and initiatives run through her own charity.

Her foundation supports Ukrainian tennis players with opportunities to compete, tournament programs, travel grants and psychological assistance, she said.

"If I'm not playing and if I'm with my daughter, spending quality time, I'm doing the work through my foundation," Svitolina added.

The 32-year-old said Ukrainian fans had provided "incredible support" throughout the tournament, with supporters carrying flags in the stands and many following her matches overnight back in Ukraine because of the time difference.

"I couldn't thank the people of Ukraine who come to watch my matches or watch at home enough," she said.

Svitolina, who split up with former tennis player Gael Monfils last month, added that the visibility of Ukrainian players was helping inspire children to take up tennis and other sports, despite the difficult circumstances.

"We can see a big rise in the number of kids playing tennis, trying tennis and just playing sports," she said. "It releases a lot of bad energy and a lot of tension that you are dealing with on a daily basis."

She also spoke of meeting a Ukrainian refugee and aspiring player at a local high school during the event, saying the girl's determination to continue her tennis career was an example for other young Ukrainians forced to leave home.