Swansea celebrity co-owner Snoop Dogg receives grand welcome on first visit

Feb 25 : American rapper and producer Snoop Dogg received a guard of honour and was greeted with twirling white towels on Tuesday on his first visit to Swansea City since becoming an investor with the Welsh side last year.

Dressed in Swansea's colours, the 54-year-old took the field ahead of the Championship game against Preston North End through a guard of honour comprising young footballers from Wales, as over 20,000 fans filled the stands.

The match ended 1-1, with Swansea's Liam Cullen netting a 95th-minute equaliser.

Swansea head coach Vitor Matos told reporters that Snoop Dogg had spoken with the players in the dressing room.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"He's someone that likes to be involved. He was involved not only with us, but as well with the (U.S.) Olympic team. He really loves sports," added Matos.

"It's good for him to be involved. I'm happy that we have someone like him who loves the club, loves the city, wants to be here."

Swansea, who are 14th in the English second tier, face Ipswich Town on Saturday.