Swanson suffered torn patella tendon-US Soccer

United States forward Mallory Swanson has suffered a torn patella tendon in her left knee, U.S. Soccer said on Sunday, a day after she was carried off the pitch on a stretcher during a friendly match against Ireland.

Swanson collided with an Irish defender late in the first half of the hosts' 2-0 win on Saturday in Austin, Texas, and spent several minutes on the pitch before she was taken to the hospital.

U.S. Soccer did not elaborate further on her condition in their statement but said that Swanson, who has scored seven goals for her country in 2023, had returned to home to Chicago for further evaluation.

The injury is a serious blow to the defending champions' Women's World Cup build up, with the tournament in Australia and New Zealand fast approaching.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski called up 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson to replace the 24-year-old Swanson in the squad for their Tuesday friendly against Ireland in St. Louis, Missouri.

Thompson, the first overall pick in the 2023 National Women's Soccer League draft, made her senior national team debut in October.

Tuesday will mark the Americans' final match before Andonovski is expected to name his 23-player squad for the World Cup.