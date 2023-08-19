Sweden beat Australia to clinch third place at Women's World Cup

Both teams were unchanged from the sides that started the semi-finals, where Australia was beaten 3-1 by England and Sweden lost 2-1 to Spain. England plays against Spain in the final on Sunday.

Sweden started brightly and could have made a dream start when Blackstenius fired a low drive across the goal in the opening minute, but the attempt was palmed away by Arnold and cleared by defender Ellie Carpenter.

The Matildas soon found their passing rhythm, tearing forward on the counter through Hayley Raso but the winger's effort was blocked. Raso was denied again midway through the half with goalkeeper Sweden Zecira Musovic making a fine save.

Rolfo headed against the bar from Asllani's wonderful cross shortly before Sweden was given a penalty, the decision loudly jeered by the capacity crowd of 49,461.

With the pace of the game picking up, Arnold made a magnificent low save to keep out Rolfo's free kick in the closing minutes of the half.

Moments after Australia coach Tony Gustavsson made his first substitutions the Matildas fell further behind, Asllani finishing off an incisive break before being mobbed by her delighted teammates.

Australia pushed forward in numbers but looked out of energy and ideas. Their efforts to claw their way back into the game were hampered when star striker Sam Kerr picked up a knock late on and Sweden closed out the game comfortably.