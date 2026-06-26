Logo
Logo

Sport

Sweden boss Potter calls up Elanga as Japan make three changes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Sweden boss Potter calls up Elanga as Japan make three changes

Sweden boss Potter calls up Elanga as Japan make three changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Sweden Training - FC Dallas Stadium, Frisco, Texas, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Sweden's Anthony Elanga during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Sweden boss Potter calls up Elanga as Japan make three changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Japan v Sweden - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Sweden coach Graham Potter arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Sweden boss Potter calls up Elanga as Japan make three changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Japan v Sweden - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Japan fans inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sweden boss Potter calls up Elanga as Japan make three changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Japan v Sweden - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Japan's Tsuyoshi Watanabe and Ayase Ueda walk onto the pitch before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Sweden boss Potter calls up Elanga as Japan make three changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Japan v Sweden - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu before the match REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
26 Jun 2026 06:08AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 25 : Sweden coach Graham Potter has called up Anthony Elanga to start against Japan for their World Cup Group F clash at Dallas Stadium on Thursday, the forward replacing Benjamin Nygren.

• Elliot Stroud comes in for Jesper Karlstrom while Jacob Widell Zetterstrom will be making his fourth appearance for Sweden as a replacement for goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

• Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu has made three changes to the team that won 4-0 against Tunisia, with Yukinari Sugawara starting in place of Junya Ito.

• Ayumu Seko has replaced Takehiro Tomiyasu while Daizen Maeda has come in for Kaishu Sano.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Line-ups:

Japan: Zion Suzuki, Yukinari Sugawara, Ko Itakura, Ayumu Seko, Hiroki Ito, Ao Tanaka, Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Keito Nakamura, Daichi Kamada, Ayase Ueda

Sweden: Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof, Isak Hien, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Alexander Bernhardsson, Elliot Stroud, Yasin Ayari, Alexander Isak, Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement