Sweden coach Potter hails attacking chemistry after 5-1 win over Tunisia

MONTERREY, Mexico June 14 - Sweden coach Graham Potter praised the chemistry between forwards Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres after they tore Tunisia's defence to shreds in a 5-1 victory in their World Cup opener on Sunday.

Yasin Ayari started and finished the scoring, and substitute Mattias Svanberg also found the net, but it was Isak and Gyokeres who posed the main threat to Tunisia throughout the match.

Both players scored a goal and created a host of other chances as the Swedes cruised to the Group F win.

"Individually, of course, they are top players but I think together they can be a real threat," Potter told a press conference. "I think they’ll get better and better the more they play; they complement each other very well.

"I’m really pleased with the players," he added. "We know the quality of the individuals in the front positions but they needed a team to function.

"We weren’t perfect; we knew we wouldn’t be. But at the start of the game I thought we had good control."

Sunday's match was the first time Sweden and Tunisia have met in the World Cup.

Tunisia had not conceded a single goal in qualifying but Sunday marked the second straight game they had conceded five after losing 5-0 to Belgium in a warm-up match ahead of the tournament.

Sweden lead the group with three points after the Netherlands and Japan tied 2-2 earlier in the day. Sweden's next game is against the Netherlands on June 20 in Houston.

"We know we’ll meet a top team next and we have to be ready for that," said Potter.