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Sweden hit by sickness wave ahead of Bosnia clash
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Sweden hit by sickness wave ahead of Bosnia clash

Sweden hit by sickness wave ahead of Bosnia clash
Soccer Football - Nations League - Group B4 - Sweden v Poland - Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden - September 28, 2026 Sweden's Viktor Gyokeres celebrates scoring their first goal with Yasin Ayari and Daniel Svensson Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via REUTERS
Sweden hit by sickness wave ahead of Bosnia clash
Soccer Football - Nations League - Group H - Sweden v Romania - Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden - September 25, 2026 Sweden's Alexander Isak in action with Romania's Radu Dragusin Claudio Bresciani/TT News Agency via REUTERS
Sweden hit by sickness wave ahead of Bosnia clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group B - Kosovo v Sweden - Fadil Vokrri Stadium, Pristina, Kosovo - September 8, 2025 Sweden's Benjamin Nygren reacts REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj/File Photo
Sweden hit by sickness wave ahead of Bosnia clash
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - France v Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 30, 2026 Sweden's Gustaf Lagerbielke looks dejected after the match following their elimination from the World Cup REUTERS/Mike Segar
Sweden hit by sickness wave ahead of Bosnia clash
Jun 30, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Sweden defender Elliot Stroud (24) in action against France during a Round of 32 match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
01 Oct 2026 05:27PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2026 05:53PM)
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STOCKHOLM, Oct 1 : Sweden will be without five players when they visit Bosnia in the Nations League in Zenica on Friday after a wave of illness swept through the camp.

Striker Alexander Isak has already left the squad with a minor injury picked up against Romania and coach Graham Potter will have to reshuffle his pack as Yasin Ayari, Benjamin Nygren, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Elliot Stroud and Patrik Walemark fell ill. 

"We are taking the measures that are possible to limit the further spread of infection and are monitoring the progress of those who have fallen ill," team doctor Jonas Werner said in a statement, adding that none of the five had travelled to Bosnia.

The Swedes are top of League B4 with two wins from two games, two points ahead of Bosnia, and said they may call in reserves for their final game of the international window against Romania on October 5.  

Source: Reuters
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