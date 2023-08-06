Sweden knocks United States out of Women's World Cup on penalties

MELBOURNE: Sweden beat the United States 5-4 on penalties to knock the defending champions out of the Women's World Cup after the teams were locked at 0-0 at the end of extra time on Sunday (Aug 6).

Lina Hurtig struck the winning spot kick, although US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher parried the ball on the line and the result needed to be confirmed by VAR.

US' Sophia Smith had the chance to win the match for the four-time champions but blasted the ball over the bar.

Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic emerged as the hero, having kept the Scandinavians in the match, making 11 saves before the shootout to deny the Americans.

"We're so happy right now," Sweden captain Magda Eriksson said in a radio interview. "I don't know how we managed to stay in this game.

"We didn't play our best game, but in some way, we showed we're hard headed, we showed heart, we never give up. We took it to extra time, we took it to penalties and we managed to win."

This was the Americans' earliest exit from the Women's World Cup. The team had arrived at the tournament looking for an unprecedented third consecutive title.