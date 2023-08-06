Logo
Sweden knocks United States out of World Cup on penalties
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Sweden v United States - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia - August 6, 2023 Sweden's Lina Hurtig celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning penalty of the shootout and progressing to the quarter finals REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Sweden v United States - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia - August 6, 2023 Kristie Mewis of the U.S. and teammates look dejected as the are knocked out of the World Cup REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Sweden v United States - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia - August 6, 2023 Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. looks dejected as the United States are knocked out of the World Cup REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Sweden v United States - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia - August 6, 2023 Sweden's Zecira Musovic makes a save from Alex Morgan of the U.S. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Round of 16 - Sweden v United States - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia - August 6, 2023 Alex Morgan of the U.S. in action with Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
06 Aug 2023 06:55PM (Updated: 06 Aug 2023 08:11PM)
MELBOURNE : Sweden beat the United States 5-4 on penalties to knock the defending champions out of the Women's World Cup after the teams were locked at 0-0 at the end of extra time on Sunday.

In a madcap shootout, Lina Hurtig struck the winning spot-kick, though U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher parried the ball on the line and the result needed to be confirmed by VAR.

Sophia Smith had had the chance to win the match for the four-times champion Americans but blasted the ball over the bar.

Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic emerged as the hero, having kept the Scandinavians in the match, making 11 saves before the shootout to deny the Americans.

Often starved of possession, the Swedes did not have a shot on goal until the 85th minute when substitute Sofia Jakobsson danced into the area, only to shoot straight at keeper Alyssa Naeher.

The talismanic Megan Rapinoe came off the bench to replace forward Alex Morgan in the ninth minute of extra time but was unable to create a winner for the Americans.

Renowned for having a dead-eye as a penalty shooter, Rapinoe struck the fourth kick for the U.S. over the bar after Sweden's Nathalie Bjorn had also blasted over.

Naeher saved Rebecka Blomqvist's fourth shot for the Swedes but Smith's failed effort kept the Scandinavians in it.

After Naeher and Magdalena Eriksson converted their spot-kicks, Kelley Ohara sent her shot pinging off the right post, allowing Hurtig to step up and send the champions out of the tournament.

Winners of the last two World Cups in France and Canada, the U.S. slumped to their quickest exit, having made the semi-finals or better in all eight previous editions.

Source: Reuters

