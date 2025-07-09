Sweden reach Euro 2025 knockouts with 3-0 win over Poland

Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani scored one goal and made another as her side cruised into the knockout stages of the women's European Championship with a 3-0 win over Poland on Tuesday that eliminated the Poles.

The win also guaranteed Germany's berth in the last eight after they beat Denmark earlier on Tuesday, with the Danes joining Poland in exiting the competition after both lost their opening two matches.

Germany and Sweden occupy the top two spots in Group C on six points and meet in Zurich on Saturday to decide who will win the group after Sweden's aerial bombardment from the wings proved too much for the Polish defence.

Asllani and Madelen Janogy both hit the woodwork with early headers before striker Stina Blackstenius nodded home a cross from her captain in the 28th minute to break the deadlock.

The Swedes were well aware of the threat posed by Poland captain Ewa Pajor and kept her well-shackled for much of the game.

On the few occasions she did get the ball, the Polish fans rose to their feet in anticipation, but the Sweden defence was quick to snuff out any danger.

Playing in her 201st senior international, Asllani made no mistake in the 52nd minute as she ghosted through the middle before burying Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s cross past Kinga Szemik.

Blackstenius wasted a number of good chances to add to her tally as Sweden's aerial attack continued, and substitute Lina Hurtig added their third goal with yet another header, this time from a corner, to round out the scoring in the 77th minute.

The closest the Poles came to scoring was in stoppage time when Ewelina Kamczyk fired a long-distance shot that smacked off the far post, but the Swedes were never threatened as they secured their spot in the quarter-finals.

"Great to win by 3-0, Poland are a tough opponent. We were determined and aggressive and it feels like it was exciting. Great to score goals," Asllani said before sending a warning to Sweden's German rivals ahead of Saturday's showdown.

"We just wanted to win and score as many goals as possible. We want to win against Germany, we don't want a draw. It's been a dream start, but we're focusing on the next one now," she said.