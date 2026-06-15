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Sweden smash five past Tunisia in World Cup opener
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Sweden smash five past Tunisia in World Cup opener

Sweden smash five past Tunisia in World Cup opener

Sweden's Mattias Svanberg (back left) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal in their 2026 FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match against Tunisia at the Estadio Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, on Jun 14, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Henry Romero)

15 Jun 2026 12:07PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2026 12:22PM)
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MONTERREY, Mexico: Sweden trio Yasin Ayari, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres were all on target as they cruised to a 5-1 victory over Tunisia in Monterrey on Sunday (Jun 14) to kick off their World Cup campaign in superb fashion.

Sweden took the lead after seven minutes when Ayari's right-footed piledriver nestled into the far corner after goalkeeper Abdelmouhib Chamakh was caught off his line, before Isak doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark by coolly finishing a breakaway following a deft pass from Gyokeres.

Tunisia reduced the deficit two minutes before half-time through Omar Rekik's glancing header, but Gyokeres restored Sweden's two-goal cushion in the 59th minute after midfielder Ellyes Skhiri was dispossessed on the edge of the area.

Mattias Svanberg side-footed home six minutes from time and Ayari netted his second of the night with a superb strike in stoppage time to complete the rout. Sweden top Group F on three points ahead of Japan and the Netherlands, who drew 2-2 earlier.

Subscribe to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and catch all 104 matches live on mewatch. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for more details.

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Source: Reuters/kg

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Football World Cup 2026 Sweden Tunisia
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