Sweden steal 2-1 win over South Africa in World Cup opener
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Sweden v South Africa - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand - July 23, 2023 Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt reacts REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Sweden v South Africa - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand - July 23, 2023 South Africa's Hildah Magaia in action with Sweden's Elin Rubensson REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Sweden v South Africa - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand - July 23, 2023 South Africa's Hildah Magaia celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Sweden v South Africa - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand - July 23, 2023 Sweden's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd in action with South Africa's Sibulele Holweni REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group G - Sweden v South Africa - Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand - July 23, 2023 Sweden's Kosovare Asllani in action with South Africa's Lebohang Ramalepe REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
23 Jul 2023 03:09PM
WELLINGTON : Amanda Ilestedt 90th minute winner gave Sweden a 2-1 win over South African in their Women's World Cup Group G match on Sunday after Fridolina Rolfo had cancelled out Hildah Magaia's opener.

From Sweden's 11th corner of a game played out in pouring rain in the New Zealand capital, the lanky Ilestedt jumped highest and squeezed the ball home to save her team's blushes.

Earlier, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's cross skewed off defender Lebohang Ramalepe and bounced into the net off Rolfo to hand the Swedes a lifeline in the 66th minute after South Africa's Magaia had broken the deadlock two minutes after the break.

The result left the third-ranked Swedes top of Group G, before Italy and Argentina play their opener in Auckland on Monday.

Source: Reuters

