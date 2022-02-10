Logo
Ice hockey: Sweden survive Latvia fightback to secure win
2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Prelim. Round - Group C - Sweden v Latvia - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - Feb 10, 2022. Lars Johansson of Sweden and Lukas Bengtsson of Sweden react to the second goal for Latvia scored by Nikolajs Jelisejevs of Latvia.
2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Prelim. Round - Group C - Sweden v Latvia - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - Feb 10, 2022. Lars Johansson of Sweden and Martins Dzierkals of Latvia in the Sweden team net.
2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Prelim. Round - Group C - Sweden v Latvia - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - Feb 10, 2022. Gustav Rydahl of Sweden, Jacob De La Rose of Sweden and Dennis Everberg of Sweden in action with Gints Meija of Latvia, Roberts Mamcics of Latvia and Janis Jaks of Latvia.
2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Prelim. Round - Group C - Sweden v Latvia - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - Feb 10, 2022. Max Friberg of Sweden in action with Oskars Cibulskis of Latvia and Ivars Punnenovs of Latvia.
2022 Beijing Olympics - Ice Hockey - Men's Prelim. Round - Group C - Sweden v Latvia - National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, China - Feb 10, 2022. Sweden players celebrate their victory after the match.
10 Feb 2022 04:22PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 04:34PM)
BEIJING: Sweden survived a gritty Latvia fightback, holding on to claim a 3-2 win in their Beijing Olympics men's ice hockey opener on Thursday (Feb 10) that had both teams skating off believing the same thing - the gold medal is up for grabs.

With National Hockey League pulling out of the Beijing Games due to a COVID-19 surge that created havoc with its schedule, the Olympic tournament has no clear favourite and the early action at the National Indoor Stadium has underscored just how wide open the medal hunt is going to be.

The first three games have all been decided by a single goal, including one major upset that saw Olympic Games debutant Denmark shock the Czech Republic 2-1.

"Watching the games yesterday anything can happen," Sweden forward Fredrik Olofsson told Reuters. "You can't take anything for granted, everyone has a shot at it (a gold medal) it is just making sure you are dialled in every game because there aren't that many, you've got to make them count."

Sweden, gold medal winners at the 1994 Lillehammer and 2006 Turin Olympics, had looked poised for a straight-forward decision against Latvia, grabbing a 3-0 lead midway through the second on two goals from Lucas Wallmark and other from Anton Lander.

But Latvia would hit back with powerplay tallies from Renars Krastenbergs and Nikolajs Jelisejevs to send the game to a nervy finish.

"The big challenge for the medal starts today but this was only the first battle. We couldn't win a medal and we couldn't lose medals today so we are in it like any other team," said Latvian captain Lauris Darzins.

"We are going to stay positive. It's a 10-day tournament so we are in it, we're not just going to be crying on the bench.

"A lot of things can happen in one game."

Source: Reuters/fh

