Sweden's injured Holm misses World Cup, Johansson called up

May 30 : Sweden defender Emil Holm has suffered a muscle injury and will miss the World Cup, with Herman Johansson called up as a replacement, the country's FA (SVFF) announced on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Holm, who has been on loan at Juventus from Bologna, was in Graham Potter's squad announced on May 12 but is expected to be sidelined for several weeks.

The SVFF said FC Dallas midfielder Johansson, 28, has joined the national team camp in Stockholm to replace Holm.

"I have fought my whole life to represent my country in a World Cup ... and to have it taken away by an injury. It hurts so much," Holm said in a statement.

Sweden open their Group F campaign against ​Tunisia in Guadalupe, ⁠Mexico on June 14 before two games over the border in Texas, against Netherlands in Houston and Japan in Arlington.