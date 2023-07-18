Sweden's Lennartsson swaps golf course for World Cup squad

STOCKHOLM: Sweden defender Stina Lennartsson is set to swap the golf course for a place in her nation's Women's World Cup squad as she was called up to replace Hanna Lundkvist, who has had to withdraw due to an ankle injury sustained on Monday.

With the domestic season paused for the World Cup, the 26-year-old Linkoping FC fullback was playing golf on Tuesday morning when she got the call from coach Peter Gerhardsson wondering if she could step in for the injured Lundkvist.

"I found out this morning. I was on the golf course with my boyfriend when the phone rang, I was completely shocked," Lennartsson told SVT.

Lennartsson described it as "a dream come true" when she made her international senior debut against Germany in February this year, and her World Cup call-up marks another milestone after narrowly missing out on a spot in the original squad.

"Stina was very close to being in the World Cup squad when it was selected, and because of that we decided to let her fly here and replace (Lundkvist) in the squad as soon as FIFA have approved all the details," coach Peter Gerhardsson said in a statement.

Lundkvist suffered the ankle injury in a 5-1 win over the Philippines in Sweden's final friendly before the tournament, and Lennartsson now faces a trip halfway round the world ahead of the World Cup opener against South Africa on Sunday.

Lennartsson's golf game is not the only thing put to one side - a proposed holiday in Cyprus has also been shelved as she hastily packs for departure to New Zealand to join up with the squad.

"Now all I know is that I have to get there as fast as possible and we'll deal with the details when I get there," Lennartsson said.

"This is my first World Cup, so it's completely sick (great). If I can see and learn and if I get the chance to play, I'm ready," she added.