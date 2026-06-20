Sweden's super strikers are vital to World Cup cause, says coach

HOUSTON, June 19 : Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak have the potential to be among the best strike partnerships at the World Cup, but Sweden have to play to their strengths, coach Graham Potter said ahead of their clash with the Netherlands on Saturday.

The Swedes thumped Tunisia 5-1 in their opening Group F fixture with both Gyokeres and Isak on the scoresheet in an outstanding display, but Potter warns the Dutch are a level higher than the North Africans and pose a different challenge.

"We are aware of the quality we have in the forward positions, but we need to create a team that is balanced and allows those guys to be themselves and enjoy their football," Potter told reporters on Friday.

"I don’t know (if they are best strike partnership at the World Cup), I have not seen enough of the others. But they are the best ones for us, that is the truth.

"We are so happy with them. They are a goal threat for any team, the challenge is we have not had them play together so much, but hopefully we can now.

"Individually they are top players, quite different in how they play the game, and we need to understand how best to complement them. If the team plays well, the front players can show their quality and what they can bring to the game."

Potter praised the work rate of Gyokeres off the ball, as well as his predatory striking abilities.

"The work he does is outstanding, his thought for the team and to take the fight to the centre backs, to press, to do the work you don't necessarily see. His goals record in the last few games, when it has mattered, is very impressive."

Isak missed most of this season through injury and Potter conceded he is not quite back to his best, but will be so in time.

"Alex has had a season that has been interrupted and most players would say they need a certain number of games to get to their top level," Potter said.

"There is more to come from him, he will get stronger as the tournament goes on. He enjoys being part of the national team and plays with a smile on his face."

Potter knows exactly what his side are up against in Houston.

"The Netherlands are strong with ball possession, they have width and one-on-one threats out wide. A fantastic midfield and then stability in the back. We have to understand how we can destabilize them using the qualities we have," he added.

The only other World Cup meeting between the sides finished 0-0 in 1974 as both advanced from their group.