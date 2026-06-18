Swedes skip work when soccer fever takes hold, statistics agency says

VANCOUVER, Canada, June 17 : Swedish employers are bracing themselves for a slew of short-term absences as World Cup fever engulfs the country, with an analysis of the last two decades by government agency Statistics Sweden showing a sharp rise during major soccer championships.

Famed for their work-life balance, many Swedish employees are expected to either start their lengthy summer vacations a little earlier than usual, or to take the odd day off during the World Cup to follow the action, especially with so many games taking place during the European night.

The Swedes, who top Group F after their opening 5-1 win over Tunisia, take on third-placed Netherlands in their second group game in Houston on Saturday.

"Short absences from work were 19 per cent in weeks in June and July when no championship was taking place, while it was 27 per cent in weeks when there was a football championship," Lena Johansson, statistician at Statistics Sweden, said in a statement.

"It's crazy what a championship can do for Sweden, for the whole of Sweden," winger Anthony Elanga, who came on as a late substitute against Tunisia, said.

"It's just so cool to see everyone together, and how important and powerful it can be, and hopefully we can give more joy to the country and win more matches for them."

The agency crunched the numbers for the years between 2005 and 2025 and found that the odds of being absent for a short period are a whopping 57 per cent higher during weeks when there is an international football championship on, compared to other weeks in June and July.

"Absences from work during a European or World Cup football championship cannot be completely linked to the championship itself. However, statistics show that the odds of absence increase in connection with a European championship or World Cup," Johansson explained.