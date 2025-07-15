Swedish fans snap up tickets for Women's Euro knockout clash with England

OBERENTFELDEN, Switzerland :The Swedish national team received a boost as their fans went on a ticket-buying frenzy on Monday, buying up all the available spots in their section for Thursday's Women's Euro quarter-final game against England in Zurich within an hour of going on sale.

The Swedish fans formed a noisy yellow wall behind one of the goals in each of their three Group C games, winning all three to set up the last-eight showdown with reigning champions England, who beat them in the semi-finals at the last tournament.

"This news gives the whole team so much energy in the build-up to the quarter-finals," forward Madelen Janogy said in a statement issued by the Swedish Football Association (SvFF).

"The support from everyone there has been incredible so far, and we are really looking forward to playing in front of a full house of yellow supporters again on Thursday. Together, we will do everything we can to win against England and advance."

The SvFF said that the 2000 tickets allocated to the Swedes went on sale at 0900 CET on Monday and that they sold out within 60 minutes, and advised fans who missed out to keep an eye on UEFA's public ticket portal.