Sweet 16 for France but plenty to improve on, says coach Deschamps

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, June 30 : France may have swept into the World Cup last 16 with another commanding display but manager Didier Deschamps insisted on Tuesday that his side were still far from the finished article, and that there was always room for improvement as the quality of opposition rises.

THIRTEEN GOALS IN FOUR GAMES

France have dazzled throughout the tournament, scoring 13 goals, but have also conceded opportunities, and Deschamps believes his side must continue to evolve if they are to lift the trophy for the third time.