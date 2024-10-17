Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiatek adds Osaka's former coach Fissette to team
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiatek adds Osaka's former coach Fissette to team

Swiatek adds Osaka's former coach Fissette to team
FILE PHOTO: Sep 4, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Iga Swiatek (POL) serves against Jessica Pegula (USA)(not pictured) on day ten of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/File Photo
Swiatek adds Osaka's former coach Fissette to team
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Quarterfinals - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 24, 2018. Wim Fissette, coach of Angelique Kerber of Germany, claps after Kerber won against Madison Keys of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
17 Oct 2024 03:48PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

World number one Iga Swiatek has added Belgian Wim Fissette, a former coach to top-ranked players like Naomi Osaka, Kim Clijsters and Victoria Azarenka to her team, the 23-year-old Pole said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, the five-times Grand Slam champion had parted ways with her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski after three years.

Wiktorowski had joined Swiatek's team before the 2022 season and had been with her during four of her five Grand Slam wins, including three French Open victories.

"I'm happy to announce that Wim Fissette is joining our team," Swiatek said on social media platform X.

"As you know, I'm preparing for the WTA Finals but my perspective is, as always, long-term, not short-term. I said many times that my career is a marathon for me, not a sprint and I'm working, operating and making decisions with this approach.

"I want to say that I'm very excited and looking forward to working with Wim. He seems to have a great attitude, vision and huge experience at a very top level of tennis. It's always crucial to try and get to know each other better but we're off to a good start and I can't wait to compete soon."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement