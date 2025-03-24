Swiatek and Dimitrov move into Miami Open last 16

Former champion Iga Swiatek earned a 7-6(2) 6-1 win over Elise Mertens on Sunday that put the Polish second seed into the last 16 at the Miami Open while 2024 finalist Grigor Dimitrov beat Karen Khachanov to reach the fourth round.

With the win over Belgian 27th seed Mertens, Swiatek became the first player to reach the last 16 of a WTA 1000 event in 25 consecutive appearances.

Swiatek built a seemingly comfortable 5-2 lead in the first set but Mertens managed to claw back to 5-5 before the Pole ran away with the tiebreaker and breezed through the second frame.

Up next for Swiatek will be a clash with Ukrainian 22nd seed Elina Svitolina, a 6-2 3-6 6-2 winner over Czech 15th seed Karolina Muchova.

Svitolina, who arrived in Miami fresh off a quarter-final run at Indian Wells where she lost to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva, is now into the last 16 in Miami for the fifth time in her career.

In other early action, Australian Open champion Madison Keys, the American fifth seed, is facing Filipino wildcard Alexandra Eala on Grandstand with the winner due to face Spanish 10th seed Paula Badosa, a 6-3 7-6(3) winner over Dane Clara Tauson.

On the men's side, Bulgarian 14th seed Dimitrov, who lost to Italy's Jannik Sinner in last year's final, came back from one set down to secure a 6-7(3) 6-4 7-5 victory over Russian Khachanov and set up a clash against either Belgian David Goffin or American Brandon Nakashima.

Six-times champion Novak Djokovic will cap the day session on Stadium Court when the Serbian fourth seed faces Argentine lucky loser Camilo Ugo Carabelli in a third round match.

A win for Djokovic would give him 411 ATP Masters 1000 match wins, which would move him ahead of Rafa Nadal and into top spot on the all-time list.