Swiatek announces return to action at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Poland's Iga Swiatek will play in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga in November, where they face hosts Spain in the opening match, the world number two said on Tuesday

Swiatek has not played since her U.S. Open quarter-final defeat by Jessica Pegula in September and, after deciding to miss the WTA tour's Asian swing due to fatigue, the 23-year-old lost her number one position to Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

"See you in Malaga! I'm happy to announce that I will play in the BJKC Finals," Swiatek posted on social media.

"I'm glad that I'll play for my country and proudly represent Poland. Together with team Poland we will give our best on the court."

Swiatek, who parted ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski earlier this month and has since added Wim Fissette to her team, will also take part in November's WTA Finals in Riyadh, giving her a chance to reclaim top spot in the world rankings.