Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiatek beats Sabalenka in straight sets to win Stuttgart title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiatek beats Sabalenka in straight sets to win Stuttgart title

Swiatek beats Sabalenka in straight sets to win Stuttgart title
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. (Photo: Reuters/Angelika Warmuth)
Swiatek beats Sabalenka in straight sets to win Stuttgart title
Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. (Photo: Reuters/Angelika Warmuth)
Swiatek beats Sabalenka in straight sets to win Stuttgart title
Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. (Photo: Reuters/Angelika Warmuth)
Swiatek beats Sabalenka in straight sets to win Stuttgart title
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek. (Photo: Reuters/Angelika Warmuth)
Swiatek beats Sabalenka in straight sets to win Stuttgart title
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek. (Photo: Reuters/Angelika Warmuth)
23 Apr 2023 09:14PM (Updated: 23 Apr 2023 09:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STUTTGART: World number one Iga Swiatek cruised past Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4 to win the Stuttgart Open on Sunday (Apr 23) in a repeat of last year's final to confirm her status as a French Open favourite.

The Pole, back from injury and gearing up for her French Open title defence next month, and world number two Sabalenka traded powerful baseline blows before Swiatek earned a second breakpoint at 4-3.

She whipped a superb forehand down the line to go 5-3 up before easily holding serve to clinch the first set on her second set point.

Swiatek, fit again following a rib injury that forced her to withdraw ahead of the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers after she hurt herself during her run to the Indian Wells semi-finals last month, broke her opponent again in the first game of the second set.

Belarusian Sabalenka started to pile up unforced errors and struggled with her serve at 2-0 before firing a cross-court forehand to hold.

But she could not break Swiatek back and the Pole held serve at 5-4 to seal her second title of the year.

"I want to thank my team because it has been such an intense time. I am so happy we are making the right decisions," Swiatek said, following her well-timed return from injury.

"It is a pretty exciting time. I will be coming back because I love this tournament."

While Swiatek won it for a second consecutive time, it was Sabalenka's third straight loss in the final in Stuttgart.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.