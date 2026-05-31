Logo
Logo

Sport

Swiatek blames tension after shock French Open exit on 25th birthday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Swiatek blames tension after shock French Open exit on 25th birthday

Swiatek blames tension after shock French Open exit on 25th birthday
May 31, 2026; Paris, France; Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts during her match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine on day eight at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images
Swiatek blames tension after shock French Open exit on 25th birthday
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her fourth round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Swiatek blames tension after shock French Open exit on 25th birthday
May 31, 2026; Paris, France; Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot during her match against Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine on day eight at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images
31 May 2026 11:07PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS, May 31 : Iga Swiatek said tension got the better of her as her French Open campaign unravelled in a fourth-round defeat by Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk on Sunday, a rare loss of control for the four-time champion who has come to define dominance on clay.

The effects were evident as Swiatek's level dipped in the second set of her 7-5 6-1 defeat, sealing her earliest exit from Paris since her debut campaign in 2019.

It was a 25th birthday to forget for Swiatek, who has not lifted a claycourt title since her 2024 French Open triumph, and the Pole was clear why she was beaten comprehensively by 15th seed Kostyuk.

"I lost control of the match, and there was no way to come back, because I felt worse and worse. This isn't positive, and this is different than losing to Elina Svitolina in Rome or to Mirra Andreeva in Stuttgart," Swiatek told reporters.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"It's not great. I know I lost because I was tense, and my body couldn't do ... the proper things, but it's not the first time, as well. So yeah, I just need to work on it.

"Honestly, maybe the toughest loss is when you had the match in your hands, you made stupid decisions, you let it go and your opponent suddenly came back.

"It's also bad when your tennis is terrible, and you know you were worse than the players you play with. But I feel I lost today because Marta used the opportunity and I was super tense."

WORK TO DO 

Swiatek said she was fully aware of what she needs to work on to improve and would not rush it.

"Maybe it's not going to take one week or one month," the six-time Grand Slam champion added.

"Maybe it's going to take even a season or something, but I need to believe that I can work through this and not be thrown off so quickly."

Swiatek will need to dust herself off quickly ahead of the grasscourt season as she bids to defend her Wimbledon title when the tournament begins on June 29.

"I haven't thought about grass at all," Swiatek said.

"Yeah it was a great year last year, but also, my previous results weren't good. They were good, but depending on how you look at it.

"I'm going to probably take it easy and try to be patient and be humble. I don't know how it's going to be. I'm not a wizard."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement