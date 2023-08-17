Logo
Swiatek cruises past Collins, Pegula survives test
Sport

Aug 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Iga Swiatek (POL) returns the ball against Jessica Pegula (USA) (not pictured) during semi final play at IGA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Iga Swiatek (POL) returns the ball against Jessica Pegula (USA) (not pictured) during semi final play at IGA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Jessica Pegula (USA) returns the ball against Iga Swiatek (POL) (not pictured) during semi final play at IGA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 11, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Danielle Collins (USA) misses the ball on Iga Swiatek (POL) (not pictured) shot during quarter final play at IGA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
17 Aug 2023 03:31AM (Updated: 17 Aug 2023 03:46AM)
Iga Swiatek made quick work of qualifier Danielle Collins as she raced to a 6-1 6-0 victory on Wednesday (Aug 16) to reach the Cincinnati Open third round as third seed Jessica Pegula survived a tough opening match.

World number one Swiatek broke the 29-year-old Collins seven times, faced only two break points and wrapped up a one-sided match in a tidy 59 minutes.

"I feel like I was really solid and I didn't make a lot of unforced errors," Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

"I really like playing that way because it gives me confidence and I can be proactive from the beginning to the end so I am pretty proud of today."

Swiatek raced out to 3-0 lead in the opener and, after both players swapped service breaks, the top-seeded Pole held to love before closing out the set with her fourth break.

It was more one-way traffic in the second set as a fully-focused Swiatek shifted into cruise control and barely broke a sweat in a match she ended in style with a break to love.

Earlier, Jessica Pegula had her hands full in her first match since winning last week's Canadian Open as the American overcame a slow start to secure a gutsy 6-7(2) 6-2 6-3 win over Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan.

Pegula comfortably lost the first-set tiebreak but showed her quality in the second set before racing out to a 3-0 lead in the decider en route to her 27th hardcourt win this year.

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, the Czech 10th seed, beat Anastasia Potapova 6-4 6-2 and Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina overcame lucky loser Varvara Gracheva 6-3 6-1.

Source: Reuters

