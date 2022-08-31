Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiatek cruises into US Open second round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiatek cruises into US Open second round

Swiatek cruises into US Open second round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 30, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her first round match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini REUTERS/Mike Segar
Swiatek cruises into US Open second round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 30, 2022 Italy's Jasmine Paolini in action during her first round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Mike Segar
Swiatek cruises into US Open second round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - August 30, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her first round match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini REUTERS/Mike Segar
31 Aug 2022 12:56AM (Updated: 31 Aug 2022 12:56AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Poland's Iga Swiatek crushed Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-0 to reach the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

Appearing in New York for the first time as the world's top ranked player, Swiatek looked the part, reeling off the last seven games to set up a meeting with either Belgium's Greet Minnen or American Sloane Stephens.

Top seed Swiatek is the favourite to win the year's final Grand Slam after she dominated the French Open in June and went on a 37-match winning streak that was snapped in the third round of Wimbledon.

But she had looked less impressive in recent outings, going 4-4 in her last eight matches before putting the field on notice on a hot and humid morning at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.