Swiatek crushes lucky loser Lys to reach Australian Open quarters

MELBOURNE : A ruthless Iga Swiatek slammed the door shut on German lucky loser Eva Lys with a 6-0 6-1 win on Monday to breeze into the quarter-finals of the year's opening Grand Slam for the second time.

Five-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek came into the match having lost only 10 games in the tournament and the Pole sent out another warning to her title rivals by dismantling Lys in 59 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

"Great, that was my first night session and I'm glad I have the chance to play on Rod Laver Arena," Swiatek said.

"I enjoyed it, which is the most important thing ... I'm still 23, so there's a lot to improve. I don't feel I'm at my peak. But these matches give me a lot of confidence.

"We don't know what's going to happen in the future, maybe I'll be better. I'm so glad I was able to play my game ... I'm feeling really comfortable and we're going well."

One of several searing forehand winners helped 2022 semi-finalist Swiatek break Lys for the first time and the 23-year-old did not take her foot of the gas pedal as she closed out the first set in 24 minutes.

World number 128 Lys had enjoyed a historic run after she replaced Anna Kalinskaya in the main draw following a loss in the qualifying event but there was only more suffering in store for the Kyiv-born player.

Lys managed a smile and pumped her fist when she went 40-30 up after conceding the opening three games and soaked up the loud applause after getting on the board to ensure she would avoid the dreaded double bagel.

Swiatek broke for the fifth time after a six-deuce game and served out in style to book a last-eight meeting with Emma Navarro or Daria Kasatkina.