Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiatek demolishes Osaka in Miami final, completes 'Sunshine Double'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiatek demolishes Osaka in Miami final, completes 'Sunshine Double'

Swiatek demolishes Osaka in Miami final, completes 'Sunshine Double'

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 27, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her semi final match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

03 Apr 2022 02:58AM (Updated: 03 Apr 2022 02:58AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Poland's Iga Swiatek kept her remarkable run intact with a 6-4 6-0 win over Japan's Naomi Osaka in the Miami Open final on Saturday.

The Polish second seed, who will take over the world number one ranking next week, did not drop a set in Miami and has now won 17 consecutive matches dating back to her championship run at the Qatar Open in February.

With the victory, the 20-year-old Swiatek becomes only the fourth woman to win the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments back-to-back, a feat known as the "Sunshine Double" given the tournaments' respective locations in California and Florida.

The two players wasted no time getting into the heat of the battle as the match began with a wild seven-deuce opening game during which four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka saved two break points and fired down four aces to hold serve.

The match remained on serve until Swiatek broke Osaka when she ripped a brilliant crosscourt backhand winner to go ahead 3-2 and then went on to close out the first set without facing a break point despite serving under 40per cent.

The former French Open champion raised her level in the second where she broke Osaka three times to race out to a 5-0 lead and never looked back as she sealed the 79-minute match on her first championship point when Osaka sent a forehand wide.

Swiatek is the first women to complete the "Sunshine Double" since Victoria Azarenka in 2016. Kim Clijsters (2005) and Steffi Graf (1994, 1996) are the other women to accomplish the feat.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us