Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiatek fails to keep a lid on wild celebrations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiatek fails to keep a lid on wild celebrations

11 Jun 2023 01:10AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Iga Swiatek dropped her first set of the tournament en route to winning her third French Open title on Saturday and she also dropped the lid of the Suzanne Lenglen Cup as she shook the trophy in the air.

The 22-year-old Pole, who received the Cup from former great Chris Evert, stepped on the platform and as she lifted the trophy and cracked a huge smile the lid fell to the red dirt.

French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton picked it up and placed the lid back on the Cup, only for Swiatek to put it back down near her feet to continue her celebrations.

Swiatek beat Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2 5-7 6-4 in the final.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.