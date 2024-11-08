Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals after Krejcikova beats Gauff
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals after Krejcikova beats Gauff

Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals after Krejcikova beats Gauff
Tennis - WTA Finals - King Saud University Indoor Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - November 7, 2024 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in action during her women's singles group stage match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals after Krejcikova beats Gauff
Tennis - WTA Finals - King Saud University Indoor Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - November 7, 2024 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova celebrates after winning her women's singles group stage match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals after Krejcikova beats Gauff
Tennis - WTA Finals - King Saud University Indoor Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - November 7, 2024 Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova shakes hands with Coco Gauff of the U.S. after winning their women's singles group stage match REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Swiatek knocked out of WTA Finals after Krejcikova beats Gauff
Tennis - WTA Finals - King Saud University Indoor Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - November 7, 2024 Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her women's singles group stage match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
08 Nov 2024 01:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia : Defending WTA Finals champion Iga Swiatek was eliminated from the season-ending championship on Thursday after Barbora Krejcikova's 7-5 6-4 win over Coco Gauff meant the Polish world number two failed to advance to the last four.

Gauff was already guaranteed to make the semis, but world number two Swiatek needed the American to beat eighth-seeded Czech Krejcikova who required a victory herself to progress.

Swiatek had produced a ruthless performance to dismantle Daria Kasatkina 6-1 6-0 in the earlier match, but it was not enough for her.

Gauff will face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semis, while Krejcikova takes on Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement