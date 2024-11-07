Logo
Swiatek to play Kasatkina for WTA Finals semis spot after Pegula withdraws
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - WTA Finals - King Saud University Indoor Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - November 5, 2024 Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her women's singles group stage match against Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo
Swiatek to play Kasatkina for WTA Finals semis spot after Pegula withdraws
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 5, 2024 Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action during her third round match against Spain's Paula Badosa REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo
07 Nov 2024 01:39AM
World number two Iga Swiatek will play Daria Kasatkina on Thursday in her must-win match to stay in the hunt for a spot in the WTA Finals semi-finals after Jessica Pegula withdrew from the tournament with a knee injury.

The sixth-seeded American pulled out, the WTA said on Wednesday, after a 6-3 6-3 defeat by Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova on Tuesday ended her chances of qualifying for the last four in Riyadh.

Pegula has been replaced by first alternate and world number nine Kasatkina, who will face Swiatek in her final match in the orange group.

The Pole will look to rebound from her 6-3 6-4 loss to Coco Gauff and also needs the already-qualified American to beat Krejcikova to advance.

Source: Reuters

