Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis due to illness
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 10, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek signs autographs for fans after winning her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

30 Jun 2023 05:58PM
Iga Swiatek pulled out of the Bad Homburg Open ahead of her semi-final match on Friday after the world number one said she had come down with fever and possible food poisoning.

Swiatek was set to play Lucia Bronzetti in the semi-finals of the grasscourt tournament, a tune-up event for Wimbledon which begins on Monday.

"I'm so sorry but I have to pull out of my match today. I had a restless night because of some fever and possible food poisoning," Swiatek wrote on Twitter.

"I'm not able to perform today and I need to take care of myself. I hope I'll be fine soon. Your support in Bad Homburg was amazing, thank you."

Swiatek, who has never moved past the fourth round at Wimbledon, begins her quest for a maiden grasscourt title at the All England Club against China's Zhu Lin in the first round.

Wimbledon runs from July 3-16.

Source: Reuters

