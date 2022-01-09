Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiatek pulls out of Sydney event with rib injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiatek pulls out of Sydney event with rib injury

09 Jan 2022 02:54PM (Updated: 09 Jan 2022 03:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY :World number nine Iga Swiatek has pulled out of next week's Sydney Tennis Classic due to a rib injury, the 20-year-old said on Sunday.

Poland's Swiatek, who won the French Open title in 2020, went down to top-ranked Ash Barty 6-2 6-4 in the semi-final of the Adelaide International on Saturday.

Swiatek was scheduled to play U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the opening round of the WTA 500 event in Sydney, which has a packed field of top names and will be led by Australian Barty.

The Australian Open, the year's opening Grand Slam will start in Melbourne on Jan. 17.

"After intense pre season and last week's tournament in Adelaide I feel like my body needs more time to recover before Australian Open," Swiatek said in a statement on Twitter.

"I've been feeling some pain in my lower rib area which is why unfortunately I've decided to withdraw from the tournament in Sydney."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us