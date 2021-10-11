Logo
Swiatek reaches Indian Wells fourth round, Berrettini beats Tabilo
Oct 10, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts after winning a game against Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

11 Oct 2021 05:19AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2021 05:15AM)
Polish second seed Iga Swiatek eased past Veronika Kudermetova 6-1 6-0 in the third round of Indian Wells on Sunday, while world number seven Matteo Berrettini defeated Chilean Alejandro Tabilo 6-4 7-5 in their second-round match.

A dominant Swiatek dropped only three of her first serve points and never faced a break, firing off five aces against her Russian opponent, who was unable to get a foothold into the 54-minute contest.

Berrettini saved both break points he faced and served 11 aces against Tabilo, and the Italian, who lost to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final earlier this year, let out a roar as he clinched the match.

Elsewhere in the early action, 10th-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner took down Australian John Millman 6-2 6-2 and France's Gael Monfils defeated Gianluca Mager 6-4 6-2.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

