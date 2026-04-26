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Swiatek retires from Madrid Open due to illness
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Swiatek retires from Madrid Open due to illness

Swiatek retires from Madrid Open due to illness

Tennis - Madrid Open - Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain - April 25, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her round of 32 match against Ann Li of the U.S. REUTERS/Ana Beltran

26 Apr 2026 02:16AM
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April 25 : Six-times Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek retired from her Madrid Open round-of-32 match against American Ann Li on Saturday due to illness, trailing 6-7(4) 6-2 0-3.

The fourth seed at the WTA 1000 clay-court tournament left the court in tears, having called for medical assistance during the match.

"The past two days were pretty terrible, I think I have some virus," said Swiatek, who won the Madrid title in 2024.

"It's been some hours fine, some hours pretty bad. I had zero energy, zero stability, and I just felt really bad physically.

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"I knew that (it was) going to be hard but I still wanted to try because I already have been sick twice in my career and I could still win most of my matches. I guess it depends on how bad it is, and I guess this time it was worse than before."

Swiatek's withdrawal deals a blow to her preparations for the French Open, a tournament the Pole has dominated in recent years, winning the title four times, most recently in 2024.

Swiatek, 24, is expected to continue her build-up to Roland Garros at the Italian Open, which runs from May 5-17.

The French Open main draw gets underway on May 24.

Source: Reuters
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