Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiatek routs Juvan to reach last 16 at US Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiatek routs Juvan to reach last 16 at US Open

Swiatek routs Juvan to reach last 16 at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 1, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek reacts during her third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Swiatek routs Juvan to reach last 16 at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 1, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Swiatek routs Juvan to reach last 16 at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 1, 2023 Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in action during her third round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Swiatek routs Juvan to reach last 16 at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 1, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
Swiatek routs Juvan to reach last 16 at US Open
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 1, 2023 Poland's Iga Swiatek and Slovenia's Kaja Juvan meet at the net after their third round match REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
02 Sep 2023 02:38AM (Updated: 02 Sep 2023 02:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : Defending champion Iga Swiatek barely broke sweat as she produced another rock-solid performance to roll into the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a 6-0 6-1 win over Slovenian qualifier and best friend Kaja Juvan on Friday.

Swiatek grew up with Juvan through the junior ranks and the two dined together earlier this week but for 49 minutes in Louis Armstrong Stadium their friendship was put on hold while the top-seeded Pole got down to business.

Swiatek was in total control from the start, dominating all aspects of the match throughout a one-sided opening set during which she dropped just three points on serve and converted all three of her break points.

It was more one-way traffic in the second as Swiatek won the first 11 points en route to a 3-0 lead before Juvan finally got on the board after 40 minutes with a hold following which the world number 145 smiled and playfully raised her arms in triumph.

But the moment was short-lived for Juvan as Swiatek restored order with a hold to love and then another break before closing out the match with another routine service hold before the two players shared a warm embrace at the net.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.