Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Swiatek sails through to fourth round of Australian Open
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Swiatek sails through to fourth round of Australian Open

Swiatek sails through to fourth round of Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her third round match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Swiatek sails through to fourth round of Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 Russia's Daria Kasatkina looks dejected after losing her third round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Swiatek sails through to fourth round of Australian Open
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 22, 2022 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her third round match against Russia's Daria Kasatkina REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
22 Jan 2022 06:28PM (Updated: 22 Jan 2022 06:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : Poland's former French Open champion Iga Swiatek dominated from the baseline to roll over Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-2 6-3 on Saturday to storm into the Australian Open fourth round.

The 23rd-ranked Kasatkina, a former top-10 player, won the pair's only previous meeting in 2021 but that match was played on grass.

Seventh-seeded Swiatek, who won the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros in 2020, hit 24 winners and broke Kasatkina's serve twice in each set to cruise through the contest at Margaret Court Arena in one hour and 34 minutes.

The 20-year-old will next meet either another Russian in 10th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or 38th-ranked Sorana Cirstea of Romania for a place in the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park.

"The match was really intense," Swiatek, who has lost only 12 games across three matches this week in the year's opening major, said on court. "It's the beginning of the season so I am pretty fresh and pumped up."

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us